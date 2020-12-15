ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Elks plan to deliver Christmas baskets Saturday, Dec. 19, starting at 9 a.m.
According to a press release, the Hurricane Creek Grange, VFW Post No. 4307, the Enterprise Community Church, Enterprise Lutheran Church and individuals will wrap boxes Wednesday, then students from Enterprise and Joseph high schools and Nez Perce Riders will load boxes Thursday and Friday.
The Elks welcome anyone who wants to help deliver the gift boxes.
A Giving Tree is up at the Enterprise Flower Shop for people to take a tag to provide gifts. The gifts should be unwrapped but in a gift bag with the tag attached.
People in need of a Christmas basket or gift can get forms at Community Connections, the city halls in Joseph, Enterprise or Wallowa, Building Healthy Families, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office or the Tree of Giving and Elks’ Christmas Basket Facebook page.
Submit forms by Friday at any of the locations above or email them to dys@co.wallowa.or.us or bpoe1829@gmail.com
For more information, contact Randy Morgan at 541-263-0327 or at bpoe1829@gmail.com.
