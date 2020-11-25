UNION COUNTY — Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, students will be selling Christmas trees to raise funds for a future excursion to Philadelphia. The group is made up of Imbler, Elgin and homeschooled students in Union County.
The trees will be sold in the parking lot at the corner of Island Avenue and Walton Road, La Grande, on Fridays from 2-8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
Only noble firs are available this year. Cost is $65 for trees less than 7 feet tall, and $70 for trees 7 feet and taller. The trees were grown in Molalla. The supply is limited.
Anyone who would like to brighten the holidays for a family that otherwise wouldn’t have a Christmas tree may purchase a tree that the group will give to a local family.
Public health protocols will be in place. For more information or to make an appointment to buy a tree outside of the lot’s regular hours, call Aimee at 541-786-2388, Jen at 541-805-9316 or Katie at 541-910-5284.
