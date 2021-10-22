LA GRANDE — The home of Zane and Quinn Hanna, 1430 Monroe Ave., received the city of La Grande fall beautification award for a residential property. The property at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Greenwood Street has benefited from extensive landscaping work since the Hannas bought their home three years ago.
“We spent a lot of time in selecting the plants and designing the irrigation system,” said Zane Hanna, according to a press release from the city. “It’s been hard work but we have really enjoyed the transformation.”
The landscaping features a colorful border of shrubs and perennials along the sidewalk and new shade trees in the yard. The Hannas also replaced a weedy lawn in the parkway with low-maintenance decorative rock and provided large mulched beds for the existing street trees.
In an area of mixed residential and commercial properties, the landscaping has been a positive change to the neighborhood, stated the press release. “We’ve had a lot of compliments from the neighbors and people just passing by, and we are looking forward to making more improvements,” said Hanna.
The commercial award went to Grande Ronde Apartments, 1902 Third St. Built in 1928, this classic brick building is owned and operated by Sharon Carpenter. The front entry is framed by a diverse mix of shrubs and perennials, and the porch is lined with colorful containers of annuals. The sunny south side of the building provides more space for flowers, fruits and vegetables. The alley behind the building features a brick wall that provides a backdrop for more plants. Once a repository for brush and debris the alley now provides an inviting place to sit and enjoy the outdoors, the city reported.
Carpenter gives all the credit to one of her tenants: “Halina does all the landscaping. She loves to garden and wanted the building to be welcoming and pleasant and look like home.”
The Beautification Awards Program, sponsored by the La Grande Landscape and Community Forestry Commission, recognizes and honors residential and commercial properties that add to the beauty and diversity of La Grande’s environment.
