Joanne Walter’s home at 2107 N. Greenwood St., La Grande, won a beautification award from the city in the spring of 2022 for the side yard’s colorful collection of flowering trees, shrubs and perennials.
LA GRANDE — The homes of Anne Morrison and Michael Howard, 1501 Cedar St., and of Joanne Walter, 2107 N. Greenwood St., were selected as the winners of the city of La Grande’s Spring 2022 Beautification Awards Program.
Over the past 10 years, Morrison and Howard have converted part of the lawn to native plants. They have multiple shrubs, including sagebrush, bitterbrush, rabbit brush, hawthorn, currants, wild roses, and snowberries. They also have native grasses and cactus, and flowers including penstemons, blanketflower, globemallow, milkweed, flax, wild strawberries, lupine, coneflowers, asters, buckwheat, balsam root and lomations.
“Native plants need less water and are easier to maintain,” Morrison said in the city’s press release. “They attract pollinators, and the garden changes constantly and different plants bloom from early spring through early frost. Using native plants brings the unique beauty of our area direct into our yard.”
Pollinators that visit the residential garden include bees, wasps, ants, butterflies, moths, beetles and hummingbirds.
“They pollinate the foods that people depend on but up to 40% of all pollinator species may be at risk of extinction from habitat loss,” Morrison said. “Our garden is designed to replace lost habitat for the pollinators we need.”
This year Morrison and Howard also observed No Mow May, a nationwide campaign to encourage people to postpone mowing their lawns to provide pollinator food from the flowering plants and weeds that grow in the grass.
“By June 1, our lawn was a knee-high meadow,” she said. “We appreciate that our neighbors were very tolerant.”
Landscaping gives new life to burned home
Walter’s home at 2107 N. Greenwood St. originally was a rental property. It was rebuilt and re-landscaped after a fire destroyed the house. The home was chosen for a beautifcation award for the side yard’s colorful collection of flowering trees, shrubs and perennials.
“I just like flowers,” said Walter, who has lived in the new house for eight years.
She also replaced grass in the city right-of-way with a small vegetable garden and grows tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini to share with her neighbors.
