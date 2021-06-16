LA GRANDE — The home of Tracy and Michael May, 2013 First St., received the city of La Grande’s spring 2021 residential beautification award. Kerr Chiropractic, 1802 Fourth St., was selected for the commercial award.
According to a press release from the city, in place of the standard grass in the right-of-way, the Mays have built attractive raised beds filled with perennial plants that require a minimal amount of watering.
“This colorful and creative use of the space, along with well-maintained shade trees, contributes to the diversity and sustainability of the landscape, providing much needed habitat for our native pollinators,” the release stated.
Kerr Chiropractic, 1802 4th St. was chosen for the work done to improve the landscaping of the business and the adjoining parking area, including the addition of five street trees.
“The repeating selection of perennials, grasses and shrubs draw the eye and complement the building,” according to the release. “The landscaping around the perimeter of the parking area provides natural drainage and filters stormwater, beautiful and beneficial.”
The Beautification Awards Program, sponsored by the La Grande Landscape and Community Forestry Commission, recognizes residential and commercial properties that add to the beauty and diversity of La Grande’s environment. Nominations for this award are made by members of the commission, city employees, neighbors and property owners.
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 summer awards. Landscaping must be visible from the street. Email nominations to trees@cityoflagrande.org, send a message via the La Grande Parks and Recreation Facebook page or call the Urban Forestry Division at 541-663-1952.
