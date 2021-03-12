JOSEPH — Back by popular demand, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture presents Rich Wandschneider's Zoom class on the Nez Perce Tribe on Saturday, March 27, according to a press release.
Wandschneider will present "The Nez Perce Story: An Introduction," from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. He also will discuss traditional Plateau Indian culture from precontact to today.
The Nez Perce Story class will cover:
• Traditional Plateau Indian culture and the impacts of white arrivals — disease, horses, fur trade, missionaries, settlers and miners.
• Immediate events preceding the war of 1877 — the treaties of 1855 and 1863, and President Ulysses S. Grant’s proposed division of the Wallowa Country in 1873.
• The war’s aftermath, from Bear’s Paw to Indian Territory (Oklahoma), and from Indian Territory back to the Northwest, but not to Oregon — where and how the Nez Perce people live today: three reservations, a National Historical Park and the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland.
Cost of the class is $25. To register and for more information, go to www.josephy.org/event/the-nez-perce-story-an-introduction.
