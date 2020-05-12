Around the country, marijuana use is becoming a norm, and in our community it is controversial. From mid-2018 to early 2019, I collected surveys from Union County adults to get a view of adult perception of youth marijuana use. Do adults perceive it to be harmful to youth? The surveys collected were from community events such as the Union County Fair, Celebrate La Grande and school open houses. The local medical dispensary and Desires LLC, which is a supporter of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition “Lock it Up” campaign, also participated by hosting the survey in their businesses.
The survey asked demographic questions to ensure that respondents were all adults and lived in Union County. Some central questions included if they perceived marijuana to have a physical risk of harm and psychological risk of harm to youth. Fifty-seven percent viewed it to have a significant risk of harm. Of all 395 respondents, 18.5% reported having marijuana in their homes, and 62.5% of those respondents who have marijuana in the home said that they lock it up or secure it. About half of respondents who answered yes to having marijuana in the home also reported to have no children living in the home.
One limitation that I felt the survey had is distinguishing use of THC from CBD, the two major chemical compounds of hundreds that are found in cannabis. The respondents of the survey also echoed this concern in the open statements at the end of the survey.
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is non-intoxicating, and its medicinal purposes have been studied. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a CBD prescription for major epilepsy disorders. The other main compound found in cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol — THC — is intoxicating and has psychoactive effects on perception, cognition, and behavior. THC binds to the neuron receptors that natural endocannabinoids use. Blocking these receptors can interrupt the brain’s ability to grow new neural connections, and the risks are highest in developing brains. These interruptions affect communication, learning and emotions in the brain, which potentially can lead to long-term impairments into adulthood. The younger a person is the higher the risks.
Brain development continues into the mid 20s. The brain cells, known as neurons, are shedding what they do not need and reshaping at an enormous rate in adolescence. The prefrontal cortex that sits behind the forehead is experiencing the most growth during this time. It is responsible for planning, decision-making, social behavior, and all the higher-executive functioning like deciding to do the right thing when our emotions are telling us it is hard. The prefrontal cortex is the section of the brain that separates humans from animals. It is critical for adults to understand that THC can interrupt these processes and be informed about these risks.
While THC potency has risen, another significant risk is marijuana-induced psychosis. Marijuana, unlike other drugs, takes many different pathways in the brain instead of a direct route. THC can cause hallucinations and paranoid delusions that will subside after a person stops using it, but in some rare cases, it does not. These effects vary and are person-specific based on the chemistry, genetics and life experiences. Individuals with a family history of mental illnesses are at the highest risk. If a teen uses marijuana to cope with stressors it should be understood that risks for psychosis are higher if they struggle mentally or emotionally. Any substance used to handle life stressors disassociates a person from problems when the real need is treatment and healing. Practicing healthy behaviors as an adolescent is essential for overall personal growth.
Does it matter what communities reinforce by the policies they adopt? Marijuana risks are highest for youth. The question I have for our community is do we want to continue to normalize cannabis use? Or should we take an informed stand?
