LA GRANDE — The residence of Dawn Guentert and C’s Storage were chosen as the spring recipients of the city of La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission’s beautification awards.
At 1305 Ninth St., Guentert has transformed the space between the sidewalk and the curb into a colorful planting bed. Previously a plain grass lawn, the space is now a charming collection of perennial plants, shrubs and garden accents. The landscaping at the front of the home extends around the corner and along the public access alley. Guentert said her garden is as much for her neighbors as herself, and she enjoys sharing her beautiful yard with passersby.
C’s Storage, 3107 Cove Ave., received the commercial award. Members of the selection committee were impressed with both the quality and quantity of the landscape work done on the property — including effective use of hardscaping, new shrubs and trees, the retention of more mature trees, and overall outstanding maintenance of the property. Owner Steven Hogan said he loves La Grande and is committed to making a positive contribution to the city and its environment.
The city commission recognizes efforts to maintain and improve the beauty and diversity of La Grande’s environment through outstanding landscape maintenance and design. Seasonal awards are given to residential and commercial properties that have been carefully landscaped and attract the viewer. These landscapes must be seen from public access and can include one or more the following criteria: integrating colors and textures of plants, appropriate use of hardscapes, the care and planting of trees in our community forest, good use of space, resource conservation, wildlife habitat, seasonal diversity, food production, owners who have overcome special circumstances.
Nominations for beautification awards are accepted spring, summer and fall from members of the commission, city employees, neighbors and citizens.
Nominations are now being accepted for the summer beautification awards. Send them to trees@cityoflagrande.org or call the Urban Forestry Division at 541-663-1952.
