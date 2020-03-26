BlueMountaineers’ concerts silenced

LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers’ concert and dance this Saturday at the Union County Senior Center will not take place. The band’s upcoming performances, including April’s end-of-the-month dance, are canceled until further notice.

Red Cross calls for volunteers

LA GRANDE — The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive by appointment only March 31 in La Grande. Although all local appointment times are full, there is a need for volunteers to assist in the blood drive and in other capacities in the region due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Volunteer opportunities include delivering much-needed services to the community, and there are work-from-home opportunities available. If you are interested, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html.

Library suspends

all returns

LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library in La Grande announced it sealed the book returns Monday. The returns will remain closed until the library reopens.

Patrons are responsible for keeping all library materials safely in their possession at this time, according to the library, which has renewed all materials and will not assess overdue fines until reopening. For updates and more information on the library’s services, go to www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.

VFW Post 4060 spring yard sale canceled

UNION — VFW Post 4060, in Union, announced it will not have its spring yard sale, which typically is held in April. The post also has suspended its weekly bingo games until further notice.

Parenting series, Family Law Workshop canceled

LA GRANDE — The Successful Co-Parenting series set to begin April 14 and the Family Law Workshop on April 16 have both been canceled. Those who have been referred to the parenting series may contact Teala Sunderman, Union County Circuit Court, at 541-962-9500 ext. 42.