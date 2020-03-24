Books available for checkout at Elgin Public Library

ELGIN — Although the Elgin Public Library closed March 18 to mitigate the risk and impact of the coronavirus, Elgin patrons may contact library staff and make arrangements to check out books: call 541-437-2860 or email publiclibrary@cityofelginor.org. The library is also posting activities and information on its Facebook page (Elgin Public Library@readinginelgin), such as offering Wi-Fi in order to complete Census forms online and how to access free audio books while schools are closed through www.audible.com.

Local teachers nominated as ‘inspirational’

LA GRANDE — First-year honor students at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, have nominated 21 educators from across Oregon, Idaho, and Washington to receive recognition as Inspirational High School Teachers for 2020. Freshmen who maintained dean’s list standing during fall term 2019 recommended a high school teacher who influenced them on the road to higher education and academic excellence.

Among the group of students, four 2019 graduates of La Grande High School recommended faculty for the award: Alaina Carson recommended James Akers, who teaches Algebra 2 through Pre-Calculus; Claire Hardy recommended Chris Leavitt, the band director; Katelin Banes recommended Kristy Moore, a member of the English faculty; and Caitlin Crouser recommended Jess Roberts, who teaches math and computer science.

EOU, which has a legacy of teacher education, presents the Inspirational Teacher Awards annually in recognition of outstanding high school teachers who encourage and represent the importance of higher education to their students.

Elgin Opera House postpones spring production

ELGIN — The Friends of the Opera House announced that the April-May production of the Broadway musical “Matilda” has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The organization anticipates the show instead will be performed in summer/early fall.

Opera House patrons who have already purchased “Matilda” tickets for performance dates in April or May can expect a phone call from Opera House Box Office staff to facilitate transferring those tickets once the new show dates have been confirmed, according to a news release.

An alternate option is to convert already purchased tickets into a tax-deductible contribution that will help support the Elgin Opera House during the enforced closure. For more information, call the Box Office at 541-663-6324 or go to ww.elginoperahouse.com.