COVE — The Cove City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder. The city encourages connecting to the meeting virtually. Instructions will be available Monday, April 13, at www.cityofcove.org.
ISLAND CITY — The city council of Island City will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 13, at city hall on Island Avenue. A limited number of people will be allowed to attend in-person. Those who attend must observe the social distancing practice of staying at least 6 feet from others. Written comments for topics to be discussed should be dropped off at city hall or emailed to karen@islandcityhall.com prior to the meeting.
Correction
Union Baptist holding drive-in Easter service
The Spiritual Life page on 5A in Thursday’s Observer incorrectly listed the times for the service at Union Baptist Church. The church’s Easter service will be a drive-in service starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to arrive around 10:45. Audio and video from the service will be available on the church’s website, www.unionbaptistoregon.org, the following evening.
