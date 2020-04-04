COVE — The city of Cove has postponed its regular meeting scheduled for April 7 and instead plans to meet April 14 after looking into remote access options. More details will be announced.

LA GRANDE — La Grande School Board will meet Wednesday, April 8, at 7 p.m. remotely by phone or online. The meeting will include time for public comments as well as an executive session. To join the meeting by phone, dial +1 732-400-5816 (PIN 517 843 779#). Call 541-663-3202 to arrange access to the meeting online.

Briefs

UC Cattlemen group suspends meetings

ISLAND CITY — Union County Cattlemen will not have a meeting in April and has canceled all future meetings until further notice. The group regularly meets in Island City.

Cove community makes sure no one is lacking

COVE — According to a news release from Cove’s Nella Mae’s Farm, Cove neighbors have set up a volunteer system to help residents with meals, food, supplies, errands or just offer a friendly phone check-in. Anyone can sign up for assistance or to volunteer at www.coveoregon.org or by calling Nella Mae Parks at 541-910-4098.

Despite orders to stay home as much as possible, there’s no need to go hungry. Options for food for Cove residents are:

Cove School District will deliver free breakfast and lunch meals Monday through Friday to anyone in Cove. Call 541-568-4424.

Cove Methodist Church’s food pantry is open Tuesdays 10-11 a.m. and the fourth Saturday of the month 9-11 a.m.

Cove Ascension School has a self-serve food pantry open to anyone (and a Free Little Library) on the porch of Morris Hall on Church Street.

Nella Mae’s Farmstand (Antles Lane, first driveway on the left) has a small food pantry and also sells produce and groceries.

Dollars Corner is taking orders for groceries and supplies to be picked up. Call 541-568-4451.

Call your child’s school to retrieve belongings

LA GRANDE — An automated message to parents of La Grande Middle School students indicated that arrangements may be made to pick up students’ belongings left behind in the building. Distance learning has begun and may continue through the school year. To pick up items from your childrens’ lockers or classrooms, call the LMS office at 541-663-3421.

Meals on Wheels drivers needed

LA GRANDE — Community Connection is in urgent need of volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.

American Profile magazine ceases publication

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Parade Media Group will cease publications of its American Profile magazine after the April issue. According to a press release, “The decline in print advertising support coupled with rising costs in manufacturing and distribution across the media industry have made it challenging to maintain this publication.”

Red Cross has volunteer opportunities

LA GRANDE — The American Red Cross has volunteer opportunities in the region to assist with the COVID-19 health crisis. Tasks include delivering much-needed services to the community. Go to www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html.