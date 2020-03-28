Harvest Share available by appointment at senior center
LA GRANDE — Harvest Share items still are available at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, but people must call 541-963-7532 to arrange pickup. Staff will bring the free bag of food to the door, with the goal of maintaining the mandated 6 feet of separation.
Silhouette shoots will resume in December
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rifle and Pistol Club has canceled its April 5 .22 Silhouette Shoot. These matches will resume in December. For more information, contact Gary Langlitz at 541-786-0809.
Latin dancing restricted to living room
LA GRANDE — The Latin dance lessons at Wine Down, La Grande, held on Monday evenings, are canceled until further notice.
EOLS postpones kickoff
UNION — The Eastern Oregon Livestock Show has postponed its 2020 Kickoff Dinner that was scheduled for April 4.
