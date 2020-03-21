LA GRANDE — Blue Mountain Translator District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting and supplemental budget hearing Monday, March 23, at 8:30 a.m. at Brent Clapp Production Studios, 1912 Fourth St., La Grande. The board packet and hearing notice will be available at www.bmtd.org/public-notice.
BRIEFS Registered participants of gun class guaranteed place in next session
LA GRANDE — In order to comply with current public health mandates, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the April 4 concealed handgun class. Participants who have already signed up will be notified first when the next session is scheduled. Call the UCSO at 541-963-1017 for more information.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is in urgent need of volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.
Scholarships available for budding building trade professionals
HERMISTON — The Northeast Oregon Home Builders Association, based in Hermiston, is offering two $1,500 scholarships to help educate and train individuals in a profession related to the building industry. The scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of his/her potential to succeed.
Applicants must currently be enrolled as a high school student, as a college student or in a qualified apprenticeship program. The students must be a resident of Umatilla, Morrow, Union, Baker or Wallowa counties and have an interest in or intend to pursue a career in the building trade, such as welding, heating and ventilation, heavy equipment operation, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, concrete, construction management, architecture/engineering (civil, landscaping, structural, etc.).
Scholarship application forms are available at www.neohba.com, www.columbiabasinstudenthomes.org, local high school counseling offices and NEOHBA, PO Box 436, Hermiston 97838
The deadline for application is April 15. Contact NEOHBA regarding possible changes due to the ongoing public health crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.