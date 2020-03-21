LA GRANDE — Blue Mountain Translator District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting and supplemental budget hearing Monday, March 23, at 8:30 a.m. at Brent Clapp Production Studios, 1912 Fourth St., La Grande. The board packet and hearing notice will be available at www.bmtd.org/public-notice.

BRIEFS Registered participants of gun class guaranteed place in next session

LA GRANDE — In order to comply with current public health mandates, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the April 4 concealed handgun class. Participants who have already signed up will be notified first when the next session is scheduled. Call the UCSO at 541-963-1017 for more information.

Meals on Wheels drivers needed

LA GRANDE — Community Connection is in urgent need of volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.

Scholarships available for budding building trade professionals

HERMISTON — The Northeast Oregon Home Builders Association, based in Hermiston, is offering two $1,500 scholarships to help educate and train individuals in a profession related to the building industry. The scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of his/her potential to succeed.

Applicants must currently be enrolled as a high school student, as a college student or in a qualified apprenticeship program. The students must be a resident of Umatilla, Morrow, Union, Baker or Wallowa counties and have an interest in or intend to pursue a career in the building trade, such as welding, heating and ventilation, heavy equipment operation, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, concrete, construction management, architecture/engineering (civil, landscaping, structural, etc.).

Scholarship application forms are available at www.neohba.com, www.columbiabasinstudenthomes.org, local high school counseling offices and NEOHBA, PO Box 436, Hermiston 97838

The deadline for application is April 15. Contact NEOHBA regarding possible changes due to the ongoing public health crisis.