Senior center lowers cost of takeout lunches

LA GRANDE — The cost for takeout lunches at the Union County Senior Center has been reduced to $5 for people younger than 60. The cost for seniors remains $3. For the time being, lunches are available for pickup 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. To make arrangements for delivery call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m.

City fire hydrant testing underway

LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande began a semi-annual fire hydrant testing and maintenance program April 1. Testing is expected to take place Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public Works conducts these tests to identify the quantity of water available for firefighting purposes and to rid the city’s water distribution system of accumulations of sedimentation deposits.

Residents who experience any unusual water clarity problems after the hydrants are flushed are advised to turn on a cold-water outside faucet and let it run 10-15 minutes. This will normally clear up the agitated water from the service line to the home. You can call the La Grande Public Works Department at 541-962-1325 if you have further problems.

Online libraries available for free

LA GRANDE — TumbleBooks has made its family of online libraries available for free until at least Aug. 31, according to a news release from the La Grande library. The flagship product, TumbleBooklibrary (www.tumblebooklibrary.com), is a collection of animated talking picture books, read-alongs, ebooks, quizzes, lesson plans and educational games. Other collections include TumbleMath, TeenBookCloud, AudioBookCloud and RomanceBookCloud.

To access the TumbleBooks collections, and for a growing list of other free offerings, go to www.cookmemoriallibrary.org and follow the “Things To Do When Bored” link on the homepage. For more information about this and other library services, contact the library at 541-962-1339.

Strengthen your health with free four-week challenge

LA GRANDE — Nature’s Pantry and Mountain Valley Fitness and Health are sponsoring a free four-week “Vibrant You” health challenge. Learn how to put into practice the building-block habits of health and to strengthening your overall health. The entire challenge can be done on your own and all meetings and classes will be streamed live.

The challenge will run April 19-May 16. Registration must be completed by April 13. To sign up, call Nature’s Pantry at 541-963-7955 or stop by the store, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande. The livestreamed launch meeting is planned for April 16 at 6 p.m.

The program will feature instruction by health and fitness professionals, meal plans, virtual cooking and exercise classes and more.