Senior center lunch available to public

LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, continues to offer lunch for senior citizens and the public on weekdays. Meals are not served on-site but may be picked up or delivered.

Pick-up is between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. The suggested donation for age 60 and older is $3. The cost for those younger than 60 is $5.

The menu for the remainder of this week:

Wednesday: pork roast, mashed potatoes, baked apples, salad greens, dessert.

Thursday: chef salad, chicken noodle soup, rolls, fresh fruit.

Friday: tender beef wrap, chips, potato salad, cookies.

There are ways to help the Art Center stay open

LA GRANDE — Art Center East, La Grande, is at risk of closing due to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit is seeking financial help from the community to remain intact while grants and emergency funding may come in as well as new revenue streams.

To pat the overhead costs of basic utilities, insurance, one part-time staff to stay open, the center reported it needs to raise $8,000 by the end of April. Ways to contribute:

Donate: Monetary donations will be used to pay April bills and make it to May.

•Become a member: Membership funds go toward operational costs, and membership comes with multiple benefits.

•Rent studio space: Use of the space is not limited to art-making. Come alone for a place to create or use as a remote working site, or get your children out of the house. To allow for responsible social distancing, rentals are limited to one person at a time in the small studios (including the ceramics studio) and up to three at a time in the large studio. Rental minimums and schedules are flexible.

•Make a purchase: The gift gallery is open by appointment, and gift cards may be purchased online to be used for purchases or to register for classes down the line.

For more information, go to www.artcentereast.org, email info@artcentereast.org or call 541-624-2800.