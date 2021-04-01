MEETINGS
• COVE — The Cove City Council will meet Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The council will hold its first reading of Ordinance 1-2021, defining and prohibiting nuisances, which would replace previous regulations. Copies of the ordinance are available at the city office.
•LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will meet Wednesday, April 7, at 6 p.m. Councilors will participate in the session by electronic communication, and the public may view the proceedings on the La Grande Alive website at www.lagrandealive.tv/city-events or on the Eastern Oregon Alive.TV Facebook page. New business on the agenda includes allocating current COVID-19 loan program funding to Community Connection to provide grants for utility bills.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. To register for the virtual meeting, call 541-562-6289 or email a request to rknop@eoni.com with your address and phone number.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}BRIEFS{/span}Robbs Hill quarry protest meeting is Thursday nightPERRY — A meeting regarding the proposed Robbs Hill rock quarry will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the old school in Lower Perry. The meeting is open to all who are concerned about the quarry’s potential impact.
Drive-thru vaccination clinic open to enrolled veteransRICHLAND, Wash. — A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for enrolled veterans will be held at the federal building in Richland, Washington, Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is designed for those who prefer not to get out of their car. In-office vaccinations are available at all VA clinics in the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center system, including La Grande. Appointments are required. Call 509-525-5200 (select 2, then 2 or ask for the call center) to schedule an appointment.
Rimfire silhouette shoot open to all
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting a .22 rimfire silhouette shoot Sunday, April 4, at the club’s river range on Highway 244 (I-84 exit 252, then 3 miles west on the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway). The event is open to the public and begins at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $5. Eye and ear protection are required. Rifles or pistols, with no restrictions on sights.
For more information, call Gary at 541-786-0809, go to www.lgrpc.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $3.7 million
12-18-24-26-28-45
Powerball: $238 million
6-14-38-39-65 — PB 6 x3
Mega Millions: $152 million
11-37-47-53-58— MB 15 x3
Win for Life: March 29
6-43-59-76
Pick 4: March 30
• 1 p.m.: 9-1-0-0
• 4 p.m.: 5-6-7-6
• 7 p.m.: 1-6-2-5
• 10 p.m.: 0-6-1-9
Pick 4: March 29
• 1 p.m.: 2-6-1-9
• 4 p.m.: 1-5-2-3
• 7 p.m.: 0-8-7-6
• 10 p.m.: 4-4-1-6
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.