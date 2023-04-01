• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the Union County Board of Commissioners will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at 1106 K. Ave., La Grande. Meetings are open to public attendance with meeting participation via Zoom teleconference also available. Access information is given on the agenda at www.union-county.org/commissioners/agendaminutes.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County LGBTQ Community Group will meet Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 902 Fourth St., La Grande. Those who attend are asked to park in the lot on I Avenue and use the office entrance. The group meets the first Thursday of the month.
What’s new at the senior center
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center is no longer offering the to-go lunch program that was instituted during the pandemic. Seniors and other members of the community are encouraged to come to the weekly dine-in lunches, served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for an affordable meal and to take advantage of the opportunity to make new friends. Suggested donation for seniors (age 60 and older) is $4; meals for non-seniors are $7. The menu is posted on Facebook and at www.ccno.org/union-county.
The senior center, located at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, is seeking volunteers to help serve dine-in meals and is also looking into forming a menu committee. The center works closely with a registered dietitian and wants to get feedback and suggestions. Contact the Nutrition Department for more details; the kitchen’s direct number is 541-605-5556.
OTEC says beware of phone scams
BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, based in Baker City and serving four counties, including Union Count, sent a press release stating that the co-op has received multiple reports from member-owners who have received calls claiming to be from OTEC and threatening immediate power disconnection. Other reports from member-owners say the calls state they are eligible for a special offer and to call a non-OTEC number.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative member-owners should be on the lookout for any suspicious phone calls, emails or persons impersonating any utilities or utility employees, the release stated. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from OTEC and they make threats or demand immediate payment, hang up and call OTEC at 541-523-3616.
