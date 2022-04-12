• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114 or email union.rfpd@outlook.com.
BRIEFS
Learn about hospice at free presentation
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, on Thursday, April 14, is hosting a hospice presentation at 1 p.m. All are welcome to come meet Kristina Maughmer from Heart ‘n Home Hospice and learn about hospice as a community resource.
Union VFW post welcomes donations for upcoming yard sale
UNION — The Veteran of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 in Union is putting on a breakfast and yard sale on Saturday, April 30. The group welcomes donations (no clothes, please) for the yard sale, which will begin at 8 a.m.
A breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, juice and coffee will be served from 7-10 a.m., for $9 per person.
‘Celebrate Elgin’ at 2022 chamber banquet
ELGIN — The 2022 Elgin Chamber of Commerce Banquet will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19. All are welcome to come “Celebrate Elgin.” Tickets are $30 and are available at Community Bank, Elgin Branch.
Play ultimate frisbee on Saturdays
LA GRANDE — An Ultimate Frisbee League is underway in La Grande. Games are played every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the La Grande Nazarene Church, 109 18th St., and are open to adults and youth in middle school and high school. For more, go to www.facebook.com/UFUCClub.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.