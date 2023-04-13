ISLAND CITY — Delta Epsilon is hosting a pinochle party open to the public on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. at Urban Vine, corner of Island Avenue and C Street, Island City. The cost is $10 per person. Proceeds from the gathering will be used for community projects.
La Grande Farmers Market prepares for 2023 season
LA GRANDE — The 2023 season for La Grande Farmers Market begins Saturday, May 13. The market will be open on Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon from May 13 to Oct. 14, and on Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. from May 16 to Oct. 10. All markets take place at Max Square at the corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street. As in past years, the market will feature vendors, arts and crafts, live music, special activities and the opportunity to support local producers.
Organizers in a press release stated, “We are so excited to again partner with our vendors in bringing fresh local food, produce and unique craft items to our community. We would love to help new vendors turn their passion into a small business.”
Vendor applications are now being accepted. Pricing is dependent on the size of the booth and which day(s) you want to sell on. Drop-in vendors are also welcome to apply. To apply and for full details, go to www.lagrandefarmersmarket.org/apply. Questions may be directed to the market manager, Candi Nielsen, at 541-805-4572.
This Saturday, April 15, all current and prospective vendors are encouraged to attend the annual vendors meeting and potluck to be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the Community Room at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St. Bring a dish to share, if you want. Learn all about being a vendor, get questions answered, meet the manager and meet the board.
