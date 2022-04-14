MEETING
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Landmarks Commission meets for a work session Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m. to review and discuss the commission’s concept report. The public may view the session at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande.
BRIEFS
Labyrinth open for walking meditation this weekend
LA GRANDE — The Labyrinth at the Presbyterian Friendship Center, 1204 Spring Ave., La Grande, will be open to the public on Friday, April 15, from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, April 16, from 8-11 a.m., for walking meditation. Instruction sheets will be available.
The newly formed La Grande Labyrinth Guild will open the Labyrinth for walkers on the third weekend of each month. According to the announcement, “To walk a Labyrinth is to step into a personal journey of discovery and exploration.”
All welcome at ‘Pinochle at the Vine’
ISLAND CITY — Pinochle players of all skill levels, including beginners, are invited to Pinochle at the Vine on Saturday, April 16, beginning at 6 p.m. The event is held at Urban Vine, corner of Island Avenue and South C Street in Island City, and the cost is $10 per person.
Dinner and auction to raise funds for Grande Ronde Rodeo
LA GRANDE — A fundraiser for the 2022 Grande Ronde Rodeo, featuring a prime rib dinner and silent auction, is planned for Saturday, April 16. The event takes place at the Blue Mountain Conference Center, 402 12th St., La Grande, with a no-host beer and wine social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the meal of prime rib, salad, scalloped potatoes, rolls and dessert are $35, or two for $60. Preorder tickets by calling Debbie Scott at 541-561-8535 or Matt Short at 541-701-8384.
ACE Writing Project stays virtual for April
LA GRANDE — This month’s ACE Writing Project will feature author Gregory Luce. The free, virtual event starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. To sign up for the Zoom meeting, go to artcentereast.org/calendar and click on the event.
Luce is the author of five books of poems: “Signs of Small Grace,” “Drinking Weather,” “Memory and Desire,” “Tile,” and “Riffs & Improvisations.” His poems have appeared in numerous print and online journals and in several anthologies. He recently retired after 32 years from National Geographic and now lives in Arlington, Virginia, where he is a volunteer writing tutor and mentor.
The ACE Writing Project hosts monthly author readings on the third Wednesday of each month. Facilitators are Nancy Knowles and Amelia Ettinger.
Shelter hosts march to end sexual violence
LA GRANDE — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Shelter From the Storm, 10901 Island Ave., La Grande, is hosting a march to help highlight the issue on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. Pledges may be made at Shelter From the Storm’s website, www.unioncountysfs.org. There will be kid-friendly walking routes for families.
After the walk, the event will include a silent auction, free food, and at noon an Easter egg hunt. Those who walk or join the event to show their support are asked to wear the color teal.
Free movie for teens shown at Cook Memorial Library
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s Teen Mid-Week Movie for April is on Wednesday, April 20, at 4 pm. This free activity is open to anyone in middle or high school. Call the library or visit www.cookmemoriallibrary.org for the movie title. This activity will be held in the library’s Community Room with free popcorn and soda.
The library, 2004 Fourth St., La Grande, offers a variety of free activities for teens. For information on upcoming events, call 541-962-1339 or visit the library’s social media.
