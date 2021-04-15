Community Bulletin Board
MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District will have its monthly board meeting Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114 or union.rfpd@outlook.com.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, April 20, beginning at 7 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. The agenda includes an executive session to discuss labor negotiations.
BRIEFS
Bike swap includes bike safety ‘rodeo’ and door prizes
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation and the Safe Routes to School Program are holding a bike swap at Pioneer Park Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event gives the community the opportunity to buy, sell or trade their used bicycles. There also will be a bike safety course, known as a bike safety “rodeo,” where children can learn bicycle safety. Children must have their own bicycle and helmet to participate. In addition, door prizes will be drawn every hour.
To preregister, contact Jessie Wilson, Safe Routes to School coordinator, at srts@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-0514. Registration also will be available at the event.
