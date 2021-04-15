RODEO HELPS KEEP YOUNG BICYCLISTS IN THE SADDLE

Children practice bike protocol at simulated intersections at a 2007 bike safety "rodeo" at Union Elementary School. La Grande Parks & Rec is hosting a bike swap and safety rodeo Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Pioneer Park.

Community Bulletin Board

MEETINGS

• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District will have its monthly board meeting Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114 or union.rfpd@outlook.com.

• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, April 20, beginning at 7 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. The agenda includes an executive session to discuss labor negotiations.

BRIEFS

Bike swap includes bike safety ‘rodeo’ and door prizes

LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation and the Safe Routes to School Program are holding a bike swap at Pioneer Park Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event gives the community the opportunity to buy, sell or trade their used bicycles. There also will be a bike safety course, known as a bike safety “rodeo,” where children can learn bicycle safety. Children must have their own bicycle and helmet to participate. In addition, door prizes will be drawn every hour.

To preregister, contact Jessie Wilson, Safe Routes to School coordinator, at srts@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-0514. Registration also will be available at the event.

LOTTERY

Megabucks: $1.3 million

3-9-10-19-34-35

Powerball: $55 million

14-16-23-50-53 — PB 3 x2

Mega Millions: $220 million

10-15-19-45-68 — MB 9 x2

Win for Life: April 12

2-13-49-57

Pick 4: April 13

• 1 p.m.: 1-9-0-8

• 4 p.m.: 8-6-6-6

• 7 p.m.: 0-5-2-6

• 10 p.m.: 6-9-6-6

Pick 4: April 12

• 1 p.m.: 5-8-9-1

• 4 p.m.: 8-5-5-3

• 7 p.m.: 4-4-7-3

• 10 p.m.: 9-2-8-8

Delivery issues?

If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.