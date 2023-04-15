MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary’s next monthly meeting will take place on Monday, April 17, at the Island City City Hall. Refreshments are available at 9 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Prospective new members are welcome to attend.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of Imbler High School. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board.
• LA GRANDE — A regular meeting of the InterMountain Education Service District Board of Directors begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the IMESD La Grande building, 1604 27th St. The meeting will be accessible online via Zoom. The link and full agenda details are available at www.imesd.k12.or.us.
BRIEFS
Seeking driver’s education instructors
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is in need of driver’s education instructors. An information night will be held Tuesday, April 18, from 6-7 p.m. in the high school’s AV auditorium. Finger foods will be provided.
Instructors are paid $25 an hour and must be 21 or older and have a valid driver’s license. A training program must also be completed. For more information, attend the meeting, go to www.traffic
safetyoregon.org and/or contact Amber Shuler at 541-910-6417 or amber.shuler@lagrandesd.org.
Take a trip to Wallowa County’s wild side
JOSEPH — A field trip into Wallowa County’s wild north country is planned for Saturday, April 29, at noon, organized by the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph. The field trip is a companion activity alongside the current “Wild Landscape” exhibit at the Josephy Center.
The 90-minute trip begins at the Joseph Canyon Lodge — formerly the Rim Rock — at 83471 Lewiston Highway. The event includes speakers and visual presentations on the history and science behind the north country terrain and what makes it wild.
Tickets are $15 and include lunch. Space is limited, so those interested are urged to purchase tickets soon at https://tinyurl.com/josephcanyon.
Cove High School presents Percy Jackson musical
COVE — Cove High School’s production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” will be performed Thursday and Friday, April 20 and April 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at the Coe-Kerr Community Building on the Ascension School campus in Cove, 1104 Church St.
Tickets are free, but seating is limited. Reserve a seat at https://tinyurl.com/285wyjs6. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.