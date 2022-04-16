• ELGIN — A meeting of the Elgin School Board will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18, in the Stella Mayfield auditorium.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School Board of Directors will meet for a regular session beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The meeting will be held in Room 1 of the high school.
• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Sewrvice District will meet for a regular session on Wednesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton.
BRIEFS
Free movie for teens shown at Cook Memorial Library
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s Teen Mid-Week Movie for April is on Wednesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. This free activity is open to anyone in middle or high school. Call the library or visit www.cookmemoriallibrary.org for the movie title. This activity includes free popcorn and pop and will be held in the library’s Community Room.
The library, 2004 Fourth St., La Grande, offers a variety of free activities for teens. For information on upcoming events, call 541-962-1339 or visit the library’s social media.
Comedy presented by Cove High School theater
COVE — Cove High School will present “Nooses Off” — a “play within a play” farce by Don Zolidis — on Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m. The performances will be at the Coe Kerr Community Building on the Ascension School grounds, 1104 Church St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.