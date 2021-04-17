Community Bulletin Board MEETINGS
• ELGIN — The Elgin School Board will meet Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Stella Mayfield auditorium. The agenda includes a time for public comments, discussion of the high school’s closed campus, approval of the 2021-22 calendar and goals.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council meets Monday, April 19, at 6 p.m. for a virtual work session focusing on tourism. Suzannah Moore-Hemann, director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce, is the guest speaker, and the agenda includes a summary of the Marketing and Promotion Program and discussion of the annual tourism budget proposal.
The session is for the sole purpose of discussing topics on the agenda. No council will not take public comments. The public may view the work session on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande.
• LA GRANDE — The Cook Memorial Library Advisory Commission will meet in regular session on Thursday, April 22, at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual meeting is open to the public; for the meeting link, email libdirector@cookmemoriallibrary.org.
BRIEFS
Hydrant flushing to continue in Island City
ISLAND CITY — Island City has extended its schedule for hydrant flushing until Friday, April 23. The flushing is necessary to ensure adequate water volume and pressure for fire suppression and to detect any potential problems in the water system. Residents who detect discoloration or sediment in their water are instructed to let an outside faucet or a cold-water bathtub faucet run until the water has cleared. For more information, call the city office at 541-963-5017.
