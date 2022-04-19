Zumba and seedballs make for unique Earth Day celebration
LA GRANDE — Liv Fit and Dance is putting on a Zumba dance party celebration of Earth Day on Friday, April 22, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Max Square, corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street, La Grande. In addition to the Zumba, participants can choose to make seed balls and environmental testers.
Wyden to host virtual town hall for Union County residents
LA GRANDE — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is hosting a virtual town hall for residents of Union County on Wednesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. To join the discussion, go to www.facebook.com/events/457957056069185.
According to a press release, the senator has hosted more than 1,000 town halls during his time in office, and has hosted at least one in each county in Oregon each year.
Live theater returns to Lostine
LOSTINE — Local actors will read three pieces out of E.M Lewis’ repertoire Sunday, April 24, in Lostine when Fishtrap and the MidValley Theatre Co. host the playwright, who is Fishtrap’s current writer-in-residence. The readings will begin at 3 p.m. at the South Fork Grange, 317 Rosewell St. Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided.
Local actors will be reading three pieces out of Lewis’ vast repertoire: the new one-act “Dorothy’s Dictionary,” as well as two shorts, “Drop-Off Day” and “The Last Four Things My Father Held Against Me.”
Final school district bond Information Night is April 21
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is conducting Bond Information Night programs in April on the $4.485 million bond the district will ask voters to approve in the May 17 election.
Money from the bond would be used to replace the district’s aging Annex building with a new academic and athletic center.
The final Bond Information Night begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in Island City Elementary School’s library.
People who cannot attend in person can watch the session virtually by using the Google Meet link on the La Grande School District’s Facebook page.
Learn all about bugs at Earth Day Extravaganza
LA GRANDE — Children can learn about chemistry during a free Earth Day event Friday, April 22, from 3-5 p.m. at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Hands-on activities will be provided by the chemistry club at Eastern Oregon University in the library’s community room. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
This event, called “Chemists Celebrate Earth Week,” is promoted by the American Chemical Society, said Anna Cavinato, EOU chemistry professor. “It is designed to communicate the positive role that chemistry plays in solving major challenges faced by the world,” Cavinato said.
This year’s theme is “The Buzz About Bugs: Insect Chemistry.” The club will set up three stations. At one, kids will make a natural dye using cochineal insects. Another station will have participants pretend to be bugs and identify common aromas from natural fruits, flowers and products that use scents as part of their ingredients. The third station will feature Dr. Laura Mahrt from the EOU biology department with displays of bugs from all over the world.
Cove senior lunch served twice a month
COVE — Cove senior lunches are held at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
The menu for Tuesday, May 3, is Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, green beans, salad bar, rolls and oatmeal jam bars.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted and wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by April 26.
— The Observer
