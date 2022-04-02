MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — Public meetings of the regional chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution wiil resume Friday, April 8. The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, and is open to anyone who wants to learn more about DAR.
BRIEFS
Learn about proposed school district bond
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District will be conducting five Bond Information Night programs this month on the $4.485 million bond the district will ask voters to approve in the May 17 election. Money from the bond would be used to replace the district’s aging Annex building with a new academic and athletic center.
Bond Information Nights will be conducted on Tuesday, April 5, in Greenwood Elementary School’s gym; Thursday, April 7, in Central Elementary School’s gym; Monday, April 11, in the La Grande Middle School’s commons; Thursday, April 14, in La Grande High School’s AV auditorium; and Thursday, April 21, in Island City Elementary School’s library. Each of the information nights will start at 6 p.m.
People who cannot attend in person can watch the sessions virtually by using the Google Meet link on the La Grande School District’s Facebook page.
Eat, dance and enjoy a fiddlers show in Union April 9
UNION — The Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers will put on a show Saturday, April 9, at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St., Union. Food will be for sale starting at 5 p.m., with the music following at 6 p.m. Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger.
Sensory-friendly egg hunt planned for April 9
LA GRANDE — A sensory- friendly egg hunt for special needs kids and their families will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Riverside Park Pavilion. The Easter Bunny will be there for pictures. All ages are welcome, and participants will receive gift bags and snacks. Collection buckets will be available if needed.
RSVP is encouraged so organizers know how many to expect. Call or text JulieKay Dudley, Autism Society representative, at 541-562-6137.
Also, an online support group can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/EasternOregonAutismSupport.
Actress sought for small role in upcoming comedy
BAKER CITY — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre in Baker City is looking for an actress for a small part in its upcoming production of “Women Playing Hamlet,” by William Missouri Downs. As a press release stated, “Community theater is all about learning together,” and no experience is needed.
The comedy features an all- female cast, and Playscripts.com described it as “rip-roaring fun for Shakespeare fans and haters alike.”
For more on the play, visit www.easternoregonregionaltheatre.com. Anyone interested in taking over the role should email bakerlivetheatre@gmail.com.
Do you have unclaimed OTEC capital credits?
BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative has updated its list of unclaimed capital credits. In accordance with OTEC bylaws and policy, the names of OTEC members entitled to and have not yet claimed their retirements can be reviewed on the OTEC website at www.otec.coop/capital-credits
Application for re-issuing funds owed to those named or their heirs may be made by contacting your local OTEC office before July 31. At that time, unclaimed capital credit retirements that have been available for a period of four years, or since Dec. 31, 2017, may be forfeited to the cooperative.
For more information, contact your local OTEC office, or call the cooperative’s headquarters in Baker City at 541-523-3616.
—The Observer
