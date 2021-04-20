Community Bulletin Board
MEETINGS
• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District will meet for a regular session Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the IMESD, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. Discussion will include the 2021-22 budget and the Oregon Association of Education Service District Task Force on Equity and Racial Justice. The IMESD serves Umatilla, Union, Baker and Morrow counties.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District board is holding a special board meeting and work session beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the Central Elementary School library, 701 H Ave., to discuss the district’s unfunded accrued liability.
The agenda includes a public forum. The meeting will be open to the public online and by phone. Access instructions are available at www.lagrandesd.org. To sign up to speak or for access help, contact Gaye Young at 541-663-3202 or gaye.young@lagrandesd.org.
BRIEFS
ACE Writing Project features Amelia Diaz Ettinger
LA GRANDE — The April ACE Writing Project virtual gathering begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, via Zoom, featuring Amelia Diaz Ettinger of Summerville. Ettinger, who was born in Mexico and raised in Puerto Rico, has published poetry and short stories. Her most recent publication, the chapbook "Fossils on a Red Flag," explores the complexity of emotions and historical moments of the colonialism present in Culebra, a small municipality of Puerto Rico.
The ACE Writing Project is a free series of monthly author readings. An open mic for sharing original work follows the featured reading. Writers of all genres are welcome to share readings of 5 minutes or less. For more information, register for Zoom access, or sign up for the open mic, click on the event at www.artcentereast.org/calendar.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1.5 million
23-26-35-38-41-45
Powerball: $79 million
10-21-26-41-49— PB 25 x2
Mega Millions: $240 million
17-27-28-50-55 — MB 25 x4
Win for Life: April 17
3-24-65-66
Pick 4: April 18
• 1 p.m.: 3-4-5-2
• 4 p.m.: 0-4-9-1
• 7 p.m.: 1-6-6-7
• 10 p.m.: 3-4-5-2
Pick 4: April 17
• 1 p.m.: 7-8-3-0
• 4 p.m.: 1-0-7-7
• 7 p.m.: 2-9-1-2
• 10 p.m.: 7-8-3-0
Pick 4: April 16
• 1 p.m.: 5-8-6-2
• 4 p.m.: 4-2-5-4
• 7 p.m.: 8-9-5-0
• 10 p.m.: 5-8-6-2
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
