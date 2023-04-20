FLORA — The work party scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at Flora School has been postponed until April 29, due to a family emergency. Volunteers are sought for the April 29 work party, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes lunch. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Learn new skills or help complete a project with skills you already own. For more information call 541-828-7010, text 541-263-2368 or email floraschool@tds.net.
The Flora School Education Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping pioneer skills alive and to restoring the historic Flora School at 80974 College Lane in Flora.
Drop in at April 22 free Family Resource Fair
LA GRANDE — A drop-in Family Resource Fair will be open from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1002 L Ave., La Grande. The free event is open to all and will include flu and COVID vaccinations, help with health insurance, translations in Spanish, resources from participating organizations and a free lunch, food boxes and music. Appointments are not needed. The resource fair is sponsored by Northeast Oregon Network and Center for Human Development.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.