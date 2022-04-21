JOSEPH — The Hurricane Creek Grange is hosting an ice cream social on Sunday, April 24, from noon to 3 p.m., to celebrate Grange Month. The grange is at 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. The event is free and all are invited.
New first responders group forming in Union County
UNION — All members of the military, EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement are invited to join a new organization being developed in Union County. It will be similar to the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, but it will be its own separate organization and run by its members.
An informational meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the VFW Post in Union, 518 N. Main St. For more information call 541-805-9321.
EOCenes bring bluegrass to Churchill School in Baker City
BAKER CITY — The bluegrass band EOCenes will perform live on Saturday, April 23, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St., Baker City. Doors open for the concert at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.churchillbaker.com, or $15 at the door. Enter through the 16th Street parking lot. Visit Churchill’s website for vaccination requirements.
The EOCenes formed at Eastern Oregon College (now Eastern Oregon University) in La Grande. The musicians were members of the EOC Ambassadors from 1969-1971 and performed concerts around the Northwest as a recruiting program for the college.
— The Observer
