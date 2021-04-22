BRIEFS
RSVP for next takeout Cove senior meal
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to restrictions in place caused by the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The menu for the May 4 lunch is Swedish meatballs with egg noodles, green beans, green salad, rolls and sugar cookies. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven’t been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, April 28, to order your meal.
Bring a bike, take a bike
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation and the Safe Routes to School Program are holding a bike swap at Pioneer Park Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event gives the community the opportunity to buy, sell or trade their used bicycles. There also will be a bike safety course, known as a bike safety “rodeo,” where children can learn bicycle safety. Children must have their own bicycle and helmet to participate. In addition, door prizes will be drawn every hour.
To preregister, contact Jessie Wilson, Safe Routes to School coordinator, at srts@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-0514. Registration also will be available at the event.
