• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a special session Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss/approve the guaranteed maximum price of the locker room project and approve bids for a bus purchase. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will convene Wednesday, April 26, for a regular meeting and work session on the 2022-23 Supplemental Budget. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow St. The meeting will be available in person, online and via phone. The agenda posted at www.lagrandesd.org includes full details and meeting access information.
BRIEFS Reserve your seat at next senior meal in Cove
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The menu for May 2 is Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, green beans, salad bar and French bread with oatmeal jam bars for dessert.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by April 25.
Morgan Lake park is open but too icy yet for fish
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department along with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that Morgan Lake is unable to be stocked
with fish due to the lake being frozen in time for the opening day of the 2023 fishing season, April 22. Morgan Lake Park will open April 22 for day users and campers, and the lake will be stocked by ODFW as soon weather conditions allow.
LA GRANDE — Learn how divorce or separation impacts your children and what you can do to help them at a free online workshop offered from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The workshop is facilitated by Mary Lu Pierce and is sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee.
The workshop is free but class size is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up and for Zoom access information, email your name, mailing address, phone number and the date of the class to teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us.
For more information call Teala Sunderman at 541-962-9500, ext. 4,
option 2.
