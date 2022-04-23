• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Landmarks Commission will meet for a work session on Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. to continue discussing the Housing Production Strategy Action items. The public can view the session at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande.
• LA GRANDE — The Northeast Oregon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, April 16, beginning at 10 a.m. in the community room at Blue Springs Crossing, 10801 Walton Road, La Grande. The meeting is open to the public and is accessible to persons with disabilities.
Canned food drive underway for local veterans
LA GRANDE — Heart ‘n Home Hospice and Center for Human Development, both of La Grande, invite the community to contribute to a canned food drive during the month of April to benefit local veterans. Donations may be dropped off at Heart ‘n Home, 2104 Cove Ave.; CHD, 2301 Cove Ave.; the Union County Chamber of Commerce, 207 Depot St.; or the La Grande VA Clinic, 202 12th St.
Defensive awareness class set for April 27
COVE — An Intro to Defensive Awareness Class is open to teens, adults and seniors on Wednesday, April 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Ascension School in Cove. Beyond self-defense, the class will cover how to spot and avoid dangerous situations and understand your surroundings. This is a safe, encouraging class with low-impact group and partner activities, taught by Danae Yurgel and David Tift, of La Grande, who have 40 years experience teaching martial arts and defensive awareness.
