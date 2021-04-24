MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District updated its agenda for a special board meeting and work session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
The meeting will in the Central Elementary School’s library, 701 H Ave., and is open to the public online and by phone. Access instructions are available at www.lagrandesd.org. To access the updated agenda, the link to the meeting or sign up to speak, contact Gaye Young at 541-663-3202 or gaye.young@lagrandesd.org.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}BRIEFS{/span}
Help kids cope with divorce, separation
LA GRANDE — Learn how divorce or separation impacts your children and what you can do to help them at a virtual workshop Wednesday, May 5, from 6-9 p.m. The free workshop will be via Zoom, facilitated by Mary Lu Pierce and sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee. Class size is limited and preregistration is required. To sign up, email teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us and include your name, phone number and date of the class you are attending. Call Teala at 541-962-9500, ext. 42, for more information.
MedQuest camp application deadline is May 17
LA GRANDE — Do you dream of being a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, dentist, physician assistant, radiology tech, dental hygienist or other health care provider?
MedQuest, an immersive four-day camp designed to expose high school students to the vast array of career options in health care, will be held virtually June 14-17. The Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center, La Grande, puts on the event.
Applicants must be Oregon students in grades 9-12. The cost for the week is $50; scholarships are available. After registration, students will receive supplies to engage with the content of the virtual camp, including stethoscope and splinting materials.
The application deadline is March 14. To register or for more information call 541-962-3422 or visit www.neoahec.org/programs/medquest. The website also provides access a promo video for this year’s MedQuest.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1.7 million
1-4-10-22-37-44
Powerball: $90 million
21-25-32-63-67 — PB 6 x2
Mega Millions: $257 million
6-23-43-49-52 — MB 5 x3
Win for Life: April 21
39-60-64-69
Pick 4: April 22
• 1 p.m.: 5-1-4-7
• 4 p.m.: 1-4-1-3
• 7 p.m.: 9-9-1-0
• 10 p.m.: 2-7-8-1
Pick 4: April 21
• 1 p.m.: 6-6-9-3
• 4 p.m.: 8-3-4-3
• 7 p.m.: 4-0-4-2
• 10 p.m.: 2-6-3-8
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.