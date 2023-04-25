LG School Board candidates gather for meet and greet April 26
LA GRANDE — A meet and greet for all La Grande School Board candidates will be conducted from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, in the Community Room at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. The event is being organized by the candidates.
All La Grande School Board candidates will have a table for biographical material and information about their candidacy. A total of eight candidates are running for a total of four open seats in the upcoming Tuesday, May 16, election.
Learn about new transit routes, sign up for ride-along
LA GRANDE — The Union County Transit Department is having a public meeting on Friday, April 28, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Northeast Oregon Public Transit Hub, 2204 E. Penn Ave., La Grande. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce new routes to the public.
A ride-along will precede the meeting at 1:45 p.m. To RSVP for the ride-along or to have questions answered, call 541-963-2877.
Visit ACE’s April exhibits before they close
LA GRANDE — This is the final week for two exhibits currently on display at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande.
Closing on April 29 is “in the midst,” featuring works by Eastern Oregon University junior-year art majors: Tess Cahill, Jason Hogge, Kay Kellogg, Julia Luty, Cira Mesubed, Summit Nell, Megan Philips and Mckenna Stallings.
Also open until April 29 is “Sunrise to the Milky Way,” a collection of fine art photographs by Teresa Stearns Uriarte.
The ACE galleries are free and are open Wednesday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more at www.artcentereast.org.
