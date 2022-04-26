BRIEFS Enjoy Last Friday at Catherine Creek Community Center
UNION — The next monthly “Last Friday” event at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St., Union, is on Friday, April 29. The stage is open from 5-8 p.m. for an open jam session. Concessions, local artists, crafters and classes will be located in the community hall. For updates, check the center’s page on Facebook.
Join evening of stories about food April 26
LA GRANDE — “Setting the Table: Community Storytelling about Food” happens tonight, April 26, beginning at 6 p.m. at HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande. Hosted by Art Center East, the free conversation event will explore food as identity, scarcity, beauty, business and healing. Online access via Zoom will also be available.
The evening features storytellers Merlyn Baker, Carrie Caselton Lowe, Anna Kreutz, Robin Maille and Colette Marie. Music will be provided by Gregory Rawlins. Light refreshments, including beer and wine, will be available.
Donations of nonperishable food, hygiene products, and cash will be collected for local organizations focused on food and food scarcity. Preferred nonperishable food items include easy pop-top soups or other items that can be easily heated and eaten, canned meats and other canned food, pastas, boxed food, beans, rice, and items for people with dietary restrictions (low-sodium, low sugar, and/or gluten free).
This storytelling event is one of four in a series sponsored by Oregon Humanities. Look for future events this summer. Visit www.artcentereast.org or contact ACE at 541-624-2800 or info@artcentereast.org for more information.
Sunflower seeds sale benefits Ukraine relief efforts
COVE — Nella Mae’s Farm is partnering with Seeds from Italy to support the relief effort in Ukraine. Proceeds from the sale of packets of sunflower seeds will be donated to CARE, a humanitarian organization supporting Ukrainian refugees. Packets of mixed giant sunflowers are $5 each and can be purchased at Community Merchants in La Grande or at Nella Mae’s Farmstand, 69361 Antles Lane, Cove (always open, self-serve) beginning Tuesday, April 26. The goal is to raise $400 by May 30. For more details, visit www.nellamaesfarm.com.
Community town hall targets opioid misuse and prevention
LA GRANDE — The Union County Safe Communities Coalition is hosting a free community town hall in the La Grande High School auditorium on Thursday, April 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss rising opioid misuse and prevention of drug use in Union County. Guest speakers include Deputy David Gomez, a school resource officer with the Boise County Sheriff’s Office, and Dale McQeeney of the Center for Human Development, who specializes in addictions and mental health services.
The session will include an open discussion, allowing community members to ask experienced professionals questions about opioid misuse and how to prevent it. Learn more at www.ucsafecommunities.com or by contacting the UCSCC at 541-963-1068.
Pancake breakfast and yard sale planned at Union VFW
UNION — The Veteran of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 in Union is serving a pancake breakfast and hosting a yard sale on Saturday, April 30. A $9 breakfast featuring pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice runs from 7-10 a.m. The yard sale begins at 8 a.m.
Fishtrap offers online writing workshop in May
ENTERPRISE— Catherine Johnson will lead an online workshop titled “Two Ideas: Grappling with Paradox and Tension in Personal Essay and Memoir” on Wednesdays in May from 6-8 p.m. The first session is May 4. Registration is $240 or $215 for Fishtrappers. Register at www.fishtrap.org.
In this workshop, participants “will examine the essay as a natural vehicle for intellectual and emotional work, both by reading other writers who do this masterfully, and looking for opportunities to do this in our own writing,” according to a press release.
Johnson has an MFA in creative nonfiction from Portland State University, and was a 2021 Fishtrap Fellow. She is an assistant lecturer at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
Head to Imnaha for Into the Hills Music Festival April 30
IMNAHA — In celebration of spring in the canyon, the Imnaha Store and Tavern is putting on the Into the Hills Music Festival on Saturday, April 30, from 3-7 p.m. Bart Budwig, Jezebel’s Mother, The Never Knows, Country Moonshine, Lyle Witherrite and E. Wayne Jones will perform at the downtown outdoor stage. Admission is free, and donations to support the musicians will be appreciated.
Camping is available at the rodeo grounds and festival attendees are asked to bring their own seating to enjoy the performances. The Tavern will be closing early that evening, but food, drinks and souvenirs will be sold (cash only) at the family-friendly outdoor festival.
Make your reservations for Mother’s Day brunch
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, invites the community to a brunch on Mother’s Day, on Sunday, May 8, served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes quiche, country potatoes, sausage, muffins, yogurt, cheese platter, fresh fruit, juice and more.
Tickets are $18, or $9 for ages 6-12; those younger than 12 eat for free. Proceeds benefit the sight and hearing preservation efforts through the La Grande Lions Club and senior programs with a focus on Meals on Wheels. For reservations, call the senior center at 541-605-5556.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.