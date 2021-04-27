BRIEFS
Contribute to community service, reserve space at yard sale
LA GRANDE — Abundant Life Transitional Services — a local nonprofit that seeks to improve the quality of life for people who are unemployed or underemployed and/or homeless or living in substandard housing — is hosting an indoor yard sale May 7-8 at Mountain Life Church, 10700 S. Walton Road, La Grande.
Community members and organizations can rent a space, and Abundant Life will advertise the sale. You may sell anything legal. The money raised by renting the spaces will go to Abundant Life programs, such as providing laundry money for people who need it.
The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Rented spaces may be set up Thursday, May 6. A single space is $30 and a double is $50. The deadline to reserve space is Friday, April 29 — first come, first served. Call 541-786-9498, email abundantlifetransitional@gmail.com or contact Abundant Life through its Facebook page.
Hurricane Creek Grange cleans up
JOSEPH — Community members are invited to join Hurricane Creek Grange volunteers for a garden/landscape clean-up event Saturday, May 1, beginning at 9 a.m. at the grange, 82930 Airport Lane just outside of Joseph.
Volunteers should bring their gloves, pruning shears, rakes, etc. Participants will be pruning, digging and dressing. Doughnuts, coffee and tea will be provided to volunteers.
Aspiring young writers offered workshop scholarships
ENTERPRISE — Do you know a youth who loves to write? Are you an aspiring writer entering grades 5-12? Fishtrap has several scholarship opportunities for students to attend the Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers that will take place July 12-18 for free. The workshops will be virtual; aspiring young writers who live in Wallowa County may attend in person.
Youth scholarships are awarded based on a personal letter demonstrating the applicant’s financial need, their age and how being able to attend Summer Fishtrap can enrich their writing. Applications are due May 14. Learn more and apply at www.fishtrap.org/summer-fishtrap-2021-workshops or contact Emily Aumann at emily@fishtrap.org or 541-426-3623, ext. 3.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1.8 million
12-14-20-33-36-39
Powerball: $104 million
22-36-48-59-61 — PB 22 x3
Mega Millions: $277 million
4-28-29-30-602 — MB 25 x3
Win for Life: April 24
9-54-66-68
Pick 4: April 25
• 1 p.m.: 1-0-2-4
• 4 p.m.: 6-0-0-7
• 7 p.m.: 3-4-1-0
• 10 p.m.: 3-3-4-3
Pick 4: April 24
• 1 p.m.: 6-4-9-2
• 4 p.m.: 5-1-9-3
• 7 p.m.: 1-8-2-4
• 10 p.m.: 1-6-0-1
Pick 4: April 23
• 1 p.m.: 8-8-0-2
• 4 p.m.: 9-1-1-4
• 7 p.m.: 0-1-9-3
• 10 p.m.: 8-3-1-3
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.