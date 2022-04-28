• COVE — The monthly Cove Community Association meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, in Founders Hall at the Ascension School on Church Street. Everyone within the Cove School District is welcome to join monthly CCA meetings.
• IMBLER — The first meeting of the Imbler School District Budget Committee will be held Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of Imbler High School. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive public comment on the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained at the high school office. The meeting is open to the public.
Celebrate Side A’s birthday at April 30 community block party
LA GRANDE — Side A Brewing is having a birthday, and the entire community is invited to a block party on Saturday, April 30. The brewery, 1219 Washington Ave., is turning 5. The block party will run 3-8 p.m. on Elm Street with a kids activity corner, lawn games, a “Paint a Pint” station with Art Center East, and booths from local organizations, including La Grande Parks and Recreation, Kevin Boylan Glass, The Sweet Stick, Gardenia’s Tamales, Blue Mountain Outfitters, Teahouse, Pixie Dust Creations, Pinedrop Designs and Oregon STEM.
At 5 p.m., Staci & Co. will take the stage to play live for about two hours. At 7:30 p.m., an “after party” concert by Bag of Hammers starts on the Side A patio. Side A will host a beer garden throughout the block party.
For more information about Side A, and to stay updated on events and concerts, visit sideabeer.com or Facebook.
Learn to grow perennial edibles
COVE — Garden Hour with Nella Mae is offered every first Wednesday of the month from 6:30-7:30 via Zoom. On May 4, the owner of the Cove farm will discuss perennial vegetables and other perennial edible plants.
