LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will meet for a regular session Wednesday, May 5, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be available for viewing via the city’s scheduled Charter Communications channel 180, at www.lagrandealive.tv/city-events or on the Eastern Oregon Alive TV Facebook page. Written public comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Email questions and public comments to rstrope@cityoflagrande.org.
May Day market and yard sale held at fairgrounds Saturday
LA GRANDE — ESA Delta Epsilon is hosting a May Day Spring Market and annual spring yard sale Saturday, May 1, at the Union County Fairgrounds, La Grande. The event takes place in the 4-H and Arts buildings and on the small stage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The entry fee is canned foods or diapers for the Department of Human Services food bank. COVID-19 safety measures must be followed, including wearing a mask, social distancing and use of hand sanitizer.
Gardening classes planned in Cove
COVE — Nella Mae’s Farm, 69361 Antles Lane, Cove, is offering two gardening classes Saturday, May 8. "Better Grazing for More Pasture" runs 10-11:30 a.m. and will cover simple rotational grazing methods (any species) to avoid overgrazing, control weeds, and lengthen your grazing season. At 2 p.m. the one-hour class "Weed Management for the Home Gardener" focuses on different methods for controlling weeds and weed identification.
Each class is $8 per person, or $14 per family. Or attend one class for free by joining the weeding party from 3-4 p.m.
Go to www.nellamaesfarm.com and choose "Events" to find the "Classes" tab for more information and to register.
