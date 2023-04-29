MEETINGS
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Budget Committee will meet for its first session on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. At this meeting, the committee will receive the 2023-24 proposed budget and message and take public comment.
• COVE — The Cove City Council will convene for a regular session on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The agenda includes a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. on the Alder Street vacation, followed by deliberation and a final decision.
• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department’s next planning meeting for the new playground at Riverside Park begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the conference room at Veterans’ Memorial Pool. Questions can be directed to Stu Spence, director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
The chosen theme for the playground is “Magic Forest.” According to a press release, the two anchor elements will be a giant treehouse with a variety of slides, climbing features and extreme elements and a giant standalone climbing rock that could resemble Mt. Emily. In between these anchors would be a variety of nature-themed play structures for a variety of age groups. Preliminary designs are expected to be ready for viewing at the May meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County LGBTQ Community Group will meet Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 902 Fourth St., La Grande. Those who attend are asked to park in the lot on I Avenue and use the office entrance. The group meets the first Thursday of the month.
BRIEFS
LA GRANDE — Training and Employment Consortium, 1901 Adams Ave., La Grande, is now open by appointment and is offering free computer classes. These classes are held in person with hands-on training. Each class runs from 9 a.m. to noon. To register or for more information, call Jake at 541-975-0503. The first two classes of the month cover Microsoft Word.
• INTRO TO WORD (one-day class), May 2 — Class offers an introduction to basic word processing functions. Students will learn how to create documents; cut, copy, and paste information; format and save documents; and use the spell check and thesaurus features.
• INTERMEDIATE WORD (three-day class), May 3, 4, 9 — Students will review features taught in the Intro to Word class plus learn how to create, format and use the different features of tables, place information into columns, and add graphics to a document.
Union County Senior Center senior meal program seeks volunteers
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, is seeking volunteers to help serve dine-in meals and is also looking into forming a menu committee. The center works closely with a registered dietitian and wants to get feedback and suggestions. Contact the Nutrition Department for more details; the kitchen’s direct number is 541-605-5556.
The senior center is no longer offering the to-go lunch program that was instituted during the pandemic. Seniors and other members of the community are encouraged to come to the weekly dine-in lunches, served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for an affordable meal and to take advantage of the opportunity to make new friends.
Suggested donation for seniors (age 60 and older) is $4; meals for non-seniors are $7. The menu is posted on Facebook and at www.ccno.org/union-county.
