COVE — The city of Cove will hold a regular council meeting Tuesday April 6, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The public may attend virtually; for access instructions go to www.cityofcove.org or e-mail cityadmin@cityofcove.org. Topics on the agenda include the soap box derby, a franchise agreement with Windwave Technologies/Inland Development Corporation for underground fiber technology, and a 7:30 p.m. public hearing on the Rose Meadow Subdivision application. Public comments may be e-mailed to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Clothes giveaway set for Saturday
LA GRANDE — Echoes of Praise, at the corner of Spruce Street and X Avenue, La Grande, is hosting a clothes giveaway Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to take advantage of the free clothes for all ages as well as towels and washcloths and nonperishable food.
Pick up crafts kits on Monday at the library
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, will have free craft kits available for pick up on Monday, April 5, at 11 a.m. Dinosaurs is the theme this month for children, with Oregon Dino-Story from the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History. Suncatcher kits will be ready for teens and adults. The kits are free. One kit per age group per family, first come, first served.
Meals on Wheels needs drivers
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $3.8 million
7-19-24-36-38-43
Powerball: $20 million
3-10-44-55-68 — PB 24 x2
Mega Millions: $152 million
11-37-47-53-58— MB 15 x3
Win for Life: March 31
18-20-48-50
Pick 4: April 1
• 1 p.m.: 9-3-2-6
• 4 p.m.: 7-3-0-2
• 7 p.m.: 0-4-8-1
• 10 p.m.: 2-1-7-6
Pick 4: March 31
• 1 p.m.: 9-7-4-8
• 4 p.m.: 9-7-2-0
• 7 p.m.: 4-4-7-8
• 10 p.m.: 2-6-1-8
