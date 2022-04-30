BRIEFS
Dance to live music of The BlueMountaineers tonight
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers will play Saturday, April 30, at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. The end-of-the-month community dance begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening also features a finger-food potluck and door prizes.
Senior center announces changes to takeout lunch program
LA GRANDE — With in-person dining again in full swing, the Union County Senior Center is making changes to its takeout lunch program. Meals will still be available to pick up at the kitchen’s back door from noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays, but the cost will be $7 for all beginning Monday, May 2.
The community, and especially seniors, are encouraged to come inside for lunch and social time. On-site meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a suggested donation of $4 for age 60 and older and $7 for those younger than 60. For more information, go to www.ccno.org, check out the senior center’s Facebook page or call the kitchen at 541-605-5556.
Daddy-Daughter Dance returns with two events on May 7
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rotary’s Daddy-Daughter Dance returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, May 7. The theme is “Ties and Tiaras” and there will be two times to choose from: 1-3 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. The dance will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds and is for girls from kindergarten to eighth grade accompanied by dads or other male relatives, guardians or family friends.
Tickets are $30 per couple ($10 for each additional girl). Tickets are limited. Purchase tickets at www. lagrandelottery.org. For more information, call 541-963-2262. Proceeds from the event benefit La Grande Rotary’s youth programs.
Eagle Cap Excursion Train season begins next week
ELGIN — The Eagle Cap Excursion Train, which offers scenic trips along the Grande Ronde and Wallowa rivers, opens for the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 4, with a 10 a.m. ride. Also in May, the popular Mother’s Day Brunch excursion is on May 8, departing at 11 a.m., and another ride is planned for May 28. Round trips leave from the Elgin Depot. Space is limited and reservations are strongly encouraged.
For excursion descriptions and the full summer and fall schedule, visit www.eaglecaptrainrides.com. People who had tickets for canceled rides due to the pandemic may contact the reservations manager to reschedule on a 2022 excursion.
No more Elgin bingo, but you can still play in Union
UNION COUNTY — The bingo games hosted by the Elgin Lions Club are finished for the season. Games will return to the Elgin Community Center after the summer.
In Union, bingo continues on Wednesday evenings at the Veterans of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with games starting at 6 p.m. The last game of the evening is the jackpot, and organizers say players could win up to $500. All are welcome.
Reservations encouraged for Mother’s Day brunch
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center and the La Grande Lions Club invite the community to a brunch on Mother’s Day, on Sunday, May 8, served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. The menu will feature quiche, country potatoes, sausage, muffins, yogurt, cheese platter, fresh fruit and juice.
Tickets are $18, or $9 for ages 6-12; those younger than 6 eat for free. Proceeds will directly benefit the Lions’ sight and hearing preservation efforts and the center’s senior programs with a focus on Meals on Wheels. For reservations, call the senior center at 541-605-5556.
Free hands-on computer training offered
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium, 1901 Adams, is offering free in-person computer classes. Classes are entirely hands-on training and run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Preregistration is required by calling Coral at 541-633-2084.
A three-session QuickBooks class is offered May 10, 12 and 17. The course is based on building a sample company and using the accounts to make daily transactions, receive and maintain inventory, pay bills, record payments and review balance sheets and reports.
On May 24, a Microsoft Publisher class will explore building newsletters and creating flyers by adding text, coloration and graphics.
Microsoft PowerPoint is taught on May 26. Participants will build several presentations using different transitions, timings and adding fonts, graphics, sound and animation.
Training & Employment Consortium is an EOE/Program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. TTY dial 711.
