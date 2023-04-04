LA GRANDE — Side A Brewing is hosting a ‘Cookie Camp’ on Wednesday, April 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the eatery, 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande.
This beginner friendly sugar cookie decorating class includes all supplies needed to decorate Easter-themed cookies. The class includes all supplies needed for the cookies plus a swag bag, raffle ticket entry and a special treat for attending. Reserve your spot at https://siss-cookies-and-treats.myshopify.com.
Parks and Rec commissions plan meetings
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department commissions this month will meet in person at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Rec offices at Pioneer Park. All meetings will be available for viewing via the Parks and Rec Facebook page. Questions can be directed to Stu Spence, director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
• Community Landscape and Forestry Commission: Tuesday, April 11
• La Grande Arts Commission: Wednesday, April 12
• Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, Thursday, April 20
Additionally, the next meeting regarding the Riverside Park playground project is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. in the conference room at Veterans’ Memorial Pool.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.