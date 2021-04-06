MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande's Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission will meet Thursday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom. For access to the meeting, contact Stu Spence, parks and recreation director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
BRIEFS
Reserve your takeout Cove senior meal
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to COVID-19, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m.
The menu for the next lunch, April 20, is lasagna, broccoli, green salad, French bread and carrot cake. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven't been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, April 14, to order your meal.
Art Center East plans classes, take-home kits
LA GRANDE — Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, will resume classes as early as mid-April, with online and in-person options.
In May, the art center also will offer "Make & Take Kits." These take-home art projects allow adults to explore a different medium each month and will be available for purchase as a subscription or a la carte. A young artist version also is in the works.
Community members who have ideas for a Make & Take Kit, children's activity or for an in-person or online class may submit a class proposal at www.artcentereast.org, call 541-624-2800 or email your idea to info@artcentereast.org.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $3.9 million
2-8-13-21-23-34
Powerball: $32 million
1-12-17-39-53 — PB 5 x2
Mega Millions: $168 million
10-42-48-53-62 — MB 19 x2
Win for Life: April 3
9-17-34-47
Pick 4: April 4
• 1 p.m.: 7-6-1-4
• 4 p.m.: 2-4-6-9
• 7 p.m.: 1-3-2-1
• 10 p.m.: 3-8-8-4
Pick 4: April 3
• 1 p.m.: 6-3-8-2
• 4 p.m.: 7-0-3-3
• 7 p.m.: 1—0-8-2
• 10 p.m.: 9-4-4-4
Pick 4: April 2
• 1 p.m.: 3-3-7-3
• 4 p.m.: 9-2-2-3
• 7 p.m.: 1-4-3-1
• 10 p.m.: 9-5-2-3
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.