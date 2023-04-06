BRIEFS
Sensory-friendly egg hunt planned for April 8 at Riverside Park Pavilion
LA GRANDE — A sensory-friendly egg hunt for special needs kids and their families will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Riverside Park Pavilion. The Easter Bunny will be there for pictures. All ages are welcome. Egg hunters are asked to bring a bag or basket to carry their eggs in. Le Bebe Cakes and Bakery will be providing snacks.
Call 503-636-1676 or email tessh@ autismsocietyoregon.org for more information.
Reserve your seat for April 18 salmon lunch for seniors in Cove
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The menu for April 18 is lemon-dill salmon, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, salad bar and rolls, with lemon bars for dessert.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by April 11.
‘Youth Makersplace’ open on Saturdays at Josephy Center
JOSEPH — Open studio hours are available in April and May for ages 14-24 to drop into the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph, and make use of its main classroom and art supplies, according to a press release. The Youth Makerspace will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Stop in and start a project or bring one to work on. Participation is free and no registration is required.
MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council will meet Monday, April 10, for a work session at 6 p.m. followed by a regular session at 7 p.m. Both sessions take place at Island City City Hall on Island Avenue. The work session agenda includes a presentation on the development of a public park. The councilors during the regular session will consider an ordinance regulating camping on public property.
• ISLAND CITY — Union Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the OSU Extension Office, 10507 N. McAlister Road, Island City. The meeting may also be accessed by computer or phone with links provided at www.unionswcd.org/about-us.html. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports. Call 541-963-1313 for more information.
