MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The regional Lone Pine Tree Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Friday, April 9, at noon at Island City City Hall. Due to COVID-19, there will be no lunch service. Face masks and adherence to health requirements are required. The meeting agenda includes a visit and presentation by DAR State Regent Donna Dial and State History Essay Coordinator Mary Parrott to Sawyer Shoemaker, a La Grande sixth grader who won the Chapter and State History Essay contests. Her essay will be forwarded to the National DAR for the final judging at the national level.
• LA GRANDE — A regular meeting and executive session of the La Grande School District will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, in the Central Elementary School library. Due to physical distancing requirements, the meeting will be available to the public online, by phone or through Blue Mountain Translator District (www.bmtd.org). For meeting access information, see the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org or call 541-663-3200. To sign up to speak during the public forum portion of the meeting, contact Gaye Young at the above number or email gaye.young@lagrandesd.org prior to the meeting.
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council meets Monday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at Island City City Hall. The agenda includes discussion and action on financial topics, including appointing a budget officer. Public comments may be submitted in writing to city hall or via email to karen@islandcityhall.com prior to the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire District holds it monthly board meeting Tuesday, April 13, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1 million
2-11-12-13-15-34
Powerball: $32 million
1-12-17-39-53 — PB 5 x2
Mega Millions: $184 million
1-19-20-32-42-17 — MB 17 x3
Win for Life: April 5
3-49-58-62
Pick 4: April 6
• 1 p.m.: 3-0-5-4
• 4 p.m.: 2-9-4-3
• 7 p.m.: 0-8-1-1
• 10 p.m.: 0-8-3-2
Pick 4: April 5
• 1 p.m.: 0-6-2-6
• 4 p.m.: 7-0-4-1
• 7 p.m.: 2-8-6-7
• 10 p.m.: 5-1-9-3
