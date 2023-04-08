MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall, 10200 McAlister Rd., Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular and an executive session on Wednesday, April 12, beginning at 7 p.m., in the district’s boardroom at Willow School, 1305 N. Willow St. The general will also be accessible online or by phone. The executive session is being held to consider records exempt by law from public inspection.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Department’s next monthly board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114.
BRIEFS
Adult craft night planned April 10 in Union
UNION — An adult craft night will be conducted at the Union Carnegie Library, 182 N. Main St., starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 10. Materials will be provided for the craft night and participants will be able to work on any projects they want.
Adult craft night will be held regularly at the Union Carnegie Library throughout the year. Dates and times will be announced later. For additional information call the library at 541-562-5811.
EOU Colloquium features presentation on business dissertations
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s Colloquium on Thursday, April 13, will highlight the work of Kat Yamamoto as she presents her study on dissertation research methodology choices, page lengths, and research topics that have not been studied extensively.
Yamamoto has been working for EOU as an adjunct for several years teaching various business courses for the College of Business. She recently completed her PHR (Professionals in Human Resources) certificate and is currently teaching Human Resource Management.
The Colloquium will take place from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. See the full details and access the link at www.eou.edu/colloquium.
Want to save money on car insurance?
LA GRANDE — The next AARP Driver Safety class in Union County is planned for Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The course will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with a break for lunch.
Participants will refresh their driving skills, get up-to-date information on new rules of the road and learn research-based strategies to increase safety while behind the wheel. There is not a test, and those who complete the course may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount.
The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers.
To register and for more information, call the instructor, Fred Moore, at 541-910-9797.
