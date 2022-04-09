MEETINGS• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District Board will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the fire hall. For more information, call Kim George at 541-910-3114.
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will meet for a regular session on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The board welcomes the public to attend in person, online or by phone. Access information is available on the agenda posted at www.lagrandesd.org.
• LA GRANDE — The City of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department’s Community Landscape and Forestry Commission meets on Tuesday, April 12; a meeting of the La Grande Arts Commission will be on Wednesday, April 13; and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission meets on Thursday, April 14. All meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to tune in or about the agendas, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
BRIEFS
Tangled poetry featured at Teen iCraft
LA GRANDE — The next Teen iCraft at Cook Memorial Library is on Wednesday, April 13, at 4 p.m. Teens will make tangled poems from book pages.
This free activity is open to anyone in middle or high school. Supplies are provided, and registration is not needed.
The library offers a variety of free activities for teens.
For information on upcoming events, stop by the library at 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, call 541-962-1339 or visit the library’s website and social media.
‘Easter Jam’ includes flashlight egg hunt
LA GRANDE — All ages are invited to an “Easter Jam” on Wednesday, April 13, beginning at 6 p.m. at the La Grande Church of the Nazarene.
The free event includes games, music and a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt (bring a flashlight). Registration is encouraged but not required. Call 541-963-3402 or email info@lagrandenazarene.com for more information.
— The Observer
Tangled poetry featured at Teen iCraft
LA GRANDE — The next Teen iCraft at Cook Memorial Library is on Wednesday, April 13, at 4 p.m. Teens will make tangled poems from book pages. This free activity is open to anyone in middle or high school. Supplies are provided, and registration is not needed.
The library offers a variety of free activities for teens. For information on upcoming events, stop by the library at 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, call 541-962-1339 or visit the library’s website and social media.
Union VFW welcomes donations for upcoming yard sale
UNION — The Veteran of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 in Union is putting on a breakfast and yard sale on Saturday, April 30. The group welcomes donations (no clothes, please) for the yard sale, which will begin at 8 a.m.
A breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, juice and coffee will be served from 7-10 a.m., for $9 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.