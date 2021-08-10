MEETINGS
• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District meets for a regular session at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton. On the agenda is discussion of the Fall 2021 COVID Safety Plan revision.
• IMBLER — A special meeting of the Imbler School District Board of Directors will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, to discuss reopening plans for the upcoming school year. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. There will be opportunity for public input, and all are welcome to attend this open session.
BRIEFS
La Grande School District hosts registration and resource fair
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Student Registration and Resource Fair will be Thursday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Grande Middle School. The fair is for all La Grande School District K-12 students and their families.
The registration portion will be available for new students in kindergarten through eighth grade. New students at La Grande High School need to register at LHS on Aug. 19-20. Students who are new to the district and have already registered do not need to re-register at this event. Parents of new students who are not able to attend the fair may register their students at any La Grande School District school after Aug. 13.
Many local agencies and resources will be available at the Resource Fair. The goal is to support students and parents with useful information as they prepare to return to school. There will be LGSD program representatives, a clothing closet with gently used clothing for students, school supplies, and much more.
For more information contact Kathleen McCall at 541-663-3314 or kathleen.mccall@lagrandesd.org, or Scott Carpenter at 541-663-3203 or scott.carpenter@lagrandesd.org.
Learn about Perseid meteor shower at Wallowa Lake Lodge
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — The Wallowa Lake Lodge is hosting a variety of free events, including talks on Thursdays at 7 p.m. This week, on Aug. 12, Wallowology will host a “Perseid Peaks” presentation by D.J. Lincoln of the Wallowa Valley Astronomers at the lodge. The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks in mid-August, with hundreds of meteors shooting across the summer sky.
Fuel up for Grassroots Festival at Union VFW takeout breakfast Aug. 14
UNION — In conjunction with the Grassroots Festival in Union on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Veteran of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 will be serving a takeout breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at the post hall, 518 N. Main St. The menu is ham and cheese omelets, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice. The cost is $8. Carry-out is preferred and masks are requested. This year the fundraising event will not include a yard sale.
Auditions held Aug. 14 for 'A Christmas Carol'
ELGIN — Auditions for the Elgin Opera House’s December production of “A Christmas Carol” will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Opera House, 100 N. Eighth St., Elgin. Potential cast members must be able to commit to a demanding rehearsal schedule and be willing to be challenged physically and vocally. Roles are available for all ages.
For full details and the online audition form, go to www.elginoperahouse.com/audition-calls or contact Grant Turner at 971-244-3740 or grant@elginoperahouse.com.
Two more performances this summer at Riverside Park concert series
LA GRANDE — The free Riverside Concert Series at Riverside Park, North Spruce Street, La Grande, offers live music in the great outdoors on Thursday evenings. Sponsored by the La Grande Arts Commission, the concert series begins at 6 p.m. each week. This week’s performance will be by Shahayla on Aug. 12, and KC Kunkle and Madeline Ford close out the summer series on Aug. 19
— The Observer
Log In
