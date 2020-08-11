MEETINGS
UNION — The Union School Board will meet via Zoom Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting. For instructions on how to access the online meeting, call the Union School District at 541-562-6115.
PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District will convene Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton. The agenda includes a report on school reopening from Superintendent Mark Mulvihill and Jon Peterson.
BRIEFS
Free service for job seekers interested in long-term care
LA GRANDE — The Department of Human Services announced the availability of a resource for job seekers who are interested in working in long-term care. ConnectToCareJobs.com connects you with nearly 700 nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities in Oregon and more than 1,400 adult foster homes.
Mike McCormick, interim director of the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, stated in a press release, “For Oregonians who want to receive care in a long-term care facility, it is essential that those facilities have enough staff to meet the needs of people who want to live there.”
Open fires not allowed at Morgan Lake
LA GRANDE — Due to the recent hot and dry weather, the La Grande Parks & Recreation Department implemented a ban on open fires and charcoal fires at Morgan Lake effective Aug. 1. Propane stoves are allowed. Signs have been posted on each fire ring and around the park.
For updates, visit the department’s Facebook page or www.lagrandeparks.org.
Library’s Genre Book Club talks about fantasy titles
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s Genre Book Club is for adults who want to come together virtually and talk about books. This month, read a fantasy book of your choice and then meet up online on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. for a lively discussion about the books we’ve read. Email rpeacock@cookmemorillibrary.org for meeting login information.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is in urgent need of volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.
